Browns WR Could See Increased Workload Against Giants

The Cleveland Browns are prepping for a Week 3 matchup with the 0-2 New York Giants and will be looking to put together their first winning streak of the season and get their offense going, particularly the passing game, which struggled mightily over the first two weeks.

According to a recent report, one Browns wide receiver could be in line for an increased workload against the Giants.

Pro Football Focus shared that Jeudy ranks 16th among wide receivers in target rate when the defense generates pressure, which could lead to more opportunities against a New York Giants defense that ranks 7th in the NFL in pressure rate.

Amari Cooper has seen 17 targets through two games but has just five receptions, so shifting focus more toward Jeudy could be a way to get this offense going.

The Browns’ offensive line has struggled through two games as it continues to navigate the absences of star tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, which has made it difficult for Watson to settle back into a groove and get on the same page with his wide receivers.

But if this stat holds true and the Giants are able to put pressure on this offensive line, Watson could be looking Jeudy’s way more often as he tries to get the ball out as quickly as possible.

Jeudy leads the team with 98 receiving yards through two games and has the team’s only receiving touchdown, but he still hasn’t had his coming-out party with his new team.

Maybe Week 3 can be that performance.

