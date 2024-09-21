Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

The Cleveland Browns have to be relieved after picking up their first win of the 2024 NFL season last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland looked out of its depth in Week 1 in their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, so it was reassuring to see them beat a Jacksonville team that could’ve easily stolen a win.

The Browns haven’t quite found their footing offensively just yet, but the defense remains as stout as ever and gives them a shot to win every week.

Fortunately for the team, they should have an easier time in Week 3 when they play host to the struggling New York Giants.

Unlike Cleveland, New York’s defense isn’t able to cover up their weak offense and should once again have trouble scoring in Week 3.

Ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Giants, the Browns made a series of roster moves via Aaron Wilson KPRC 2.

“#Browns signed Gary Brightwell, Blake Whiteheart to active roster, elevated Geoff Swaim and Tony Brown, signed Nathaniel Watson practice squad,” Wilson reported.

With offensive tackle Jack Conklin ruled out due to a hamstring injury, the team had some optionality with its active roster.

Gary Brightwell will serve as running back depth with Pierre Strong dealing with injury, while tight ends Blake Whiteheart and Geoff Swaim could step in with starter David Njoku ruled out due to his sprained ankle.

Tony Brown can also be a valuable depth piece with the secondary banged up, while Nathaniel Watson lands back with the team after being waived previously.

