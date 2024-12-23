Browns Nation

Monday, December 23, 2024
Bruce Drennan Admits He Was Wrong About Baker Mayfield

Bruce Drennan Admits He Was Wrong About Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a quarterback right now.

If that sounds like a familiar sentence, it is because it is a familiar sentence.

The franchise has struggled to find a signal-caller since they were reinstated, and every single time it seems like they’ve found their guy, something goes wrong.

Notably, that was the case with Baker Mayfield as well.

The team took him No. 1 in the NFL Draft, and while he did lead them to the playoffs once, he didn’t look the part.

Now, Bruce Drennan believes those who counted him out, including himself, may have been wrong.

In the latest edition of his show, he wondered how things could’ve been different if the team had decided to keep Mayfield around instead of trading for Deshaun Watson.

Truth be told, it’s not like Mayfield had much going for him when he was in Cleveland.

He reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way because of his demeanor, and he seemed to star in more ads than the number of games he won.

Then again, he wasn’t in much of a position to succeed, either.

He had to play for multiple coordinators, and other than Nick Chubb, he didn’t always have a lot of talent around him.

The Browns did him wrong with the way they handled his situation.

And even though some fans might still not be fond of him, it’s remarkable to see how he’s gotten his career back on track after looking like someone who would be out of the league or a perennial backup.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation