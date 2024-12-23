Bruce Drennan Admits He Was Wrong About Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a quarterback right now.

If that sounds like a familiar sentence, it is because it is a familiar sentence.

The franchise has struggled to find a signal-caller since they were reinstated, and every single time it seems like they’ve found their guy, something goes wrong.

Notably, that was the case with Baker Mayfield as well.

The team took him No. 1 in the NFL Draft, and while he did lead them to the playoffs once, he didn’t look the part.

Now, Bruce Drennan believes those who counted him out, including himself, may have been wrong.

Bruce Drennan is starting to walk back his Baker Mayfield takes. "Who knows if he would've stayed in Cleveland… How much worse off could we be if we kept him?" presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwX9Q pic.twitter.com/fokVtzJVbJ — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 23, 2024

In the latest edition of his show, he wondered how things could’ve been different if the team had decided to keep Mayfield around instead of trading for Deshaun Watson.

Truth be told, it’s not like Mayfield had much going for him when he was in Cleveland.

He reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way because of his demeanor, and he seemed to star in more ads than the number of games he won.

Then again, he wasn’t in much of a position to succeed, either.

He had to play for multiple coordinators, and other than Nick Chubb, he didn’t always have a lot of talent around him.

The Browns did him wrong with the way they handled his situation.

And even though some fans might still not be fond of him, it’s remarkable to see how he’s gotten his career back on track after looking like someone who would be out of the league or a perennial backup.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Sunday's Loss