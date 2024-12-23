Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns’ struggles continued in Week 16 as they dropped to 3-12 following a 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even Myles Garrett’s career milestone couldn’t offset the offensive woes, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson battled through a sluggish first half.

The Bengals capitalized on this slow start, building a lead that proved insurmountable. This defeat marked Cincinnati’s first season sweep over Cleveland since 2017.

Kevin Stefanski and his team keep pushing for that elusive win each week, but victory remains just out of reach.

The familiar post-game routine played out once again, another loss, followed by questions about Stefanski’s quarterback decisions.

Yet despite the setback, the head coach isn’t wavering in his support for Thompson-Robinson.

The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak reports that Stefanski has already confirmed DTR as next week’s starter, health permitting.

Interestingly, Thompson-Robinson played through a tweaked calf sustained on the opening drive, showing his determination to stay in the fight.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said DTR will start next week if healthy. Tweaked a calf on first drive but played whole game. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 22, 2024

Thompson-Robinson’s 2024 season debut didn’t unfold as hoped.

His struggles became evident with two critical interceptions – the first coming on a red-zone attempt to tight end David Njoku in the fourth quarter, quickly followed by another pick on a deep throw targeting the same receiver.

The Bengals’ relentless pass rush didn’t make things easier, as DTR endured five sacks for a loss of 32 yards.

The pressure peaked in the final moments, with three of those sacks coming during Cleveland’s last two possessions, both ending in failed fourth-down attempts.

The final stats tell the story: Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 34 passes for 157 yards, accounting for two of Cleveland’s three turnovers.

However, there’s room for optimism, the young quarterback has potential for growth, and with his coach’s continued support, he could bounce back strong against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

