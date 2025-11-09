Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Made A Mistake In Draft

The Cleveland Browns were reportedly set to get Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. Then, Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone made them an offer they just couldn’t refuse.

The Browns got a massive haul of draft picks for the No. 2 selection, all while still getting the chance to land an elite prospect like Mason Graham. Fast forward to today, and Bruce Drennan still believes the Browns made a mistake.

In the latest edition of his show, he argued that, since Graham isn’t an offensive player, he’s not the type of player they needed. He even questioned how many touchdowns he’d score.

“How many touchdowns is Graham going to score?,” Drennan said.

"How many touchdowns is Graham going to score???" #DawgPound Bruce would STILL prefer Travis Hunter over trading back for Mason Graham. 👀 presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GeM9cD6q5w pic.twitter.com/v9pycuHDnV — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 9, 2025

That might make sense to a degree. However, as of today, Travis Hunter has only scored one touchdown. He’s been, by far, the most disappointing prospect in the league so far, and some of that may have to do with WR coach Edgar Bennett or the fact that they are using him on both sides of the field.

The Browns got much more than just Graham in that trade. And they will also have a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hunter looked like a two-way superstar in college, and he might still turn out to be one in the NFL. But after watching the return the team got and comparing how both rookies have fared so far, insisting that Hunter was the better option is too premature.

NEXT:

Overlooked Browns WR Draws Comparison To Deebo Samuel