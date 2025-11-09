Overlooked Browns WR Draws Comparison To Deebo Samuel

The Cleveland Browns need to find some more weapons. So far, the wide receiver corps has been a major concern, and they need someone to step up for the second half of the season.

The team will hit the road to face the New York Jets in the first game, with Tommy Rees calling the plays on offense. It will still be Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system, but the new play-caller might shake things up a little.

Of course, that can only do so much if the players don’t make the most of the opportunity and also execute in the way they need to. With that in mind, team analyst Mary Kay Cabot took a hard look at the depth chart to identify players who might benefit from the change in play-callers. Notably, she identified Malachi Corley as a potential candidate:

“Receiver Malachi Corley has moved the ball every time he’s touched it, including gaining 31 yards on a jet sweep in New England, and deserves more touches. Corley, a 2024 fourth-round pick of the Jets who was let go in the final cuts, is a dual-threat ‘wide back’ in the mold of a Deebo Samuel, and can be a valuable weapon down the stretch,” Cabot wrote.

Corley does come with some dual-threat potential, but he’s barely been featured in the offense since he entered the league. That’s not to say that he can’t be an impactful player going forward, though, and we’ve seen players break out in the second half of the season way too many times in the past.

I think its time the #Browns up the touches for Malachi Corley 4 touches the past 2 weeks for 59yds (112yds on 5 KR's), CLE could use his speed and ability to make plays in the open field pic.twitter.com/I6DqpydPLD — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 29, 2025

The Browns need more from their pass catchers. Only tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. have consistently contributed to keeping the chains in motion. And while Dillon Gabriel’s play and Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling have also taken a toll on the team’s ability to compete at the highest level, the players also need to execute better.

