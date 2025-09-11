Browns Nation

Thursday, September 11, 2025
Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question Ahead Of Browns-Ravens Game

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns showed promise in their Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, notably from their defense, which held Joe Burrow’s squad to 17 points overall and seven yards in the second half.

Cleveland’s offense held its own as well, but analyst Bruce Drennan still has one big question heading into a tough Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Drennan openly wondered how Andre Szmyt is going to respond after missing two crucial kicks in his NFL debut.

“How is he now going to handle the pressure? … When the game is on the line again and he has to come in, think what’s going to go through his mind,” Drennan said.

Szmyt’s misses cost the Browns four points, which would have been enough to pull out the win.

He pushed an extra point wide in the third quarter before missing a 36-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that would have given Cleveland the lead.

Szmyt showed enough throughout training camp that the Browns moved on from Dustin Hopkins, whose struggles from last season carried over into the preseason and cost him his job.

The Ravens are a tough opponent, and Szmyt could be one miss away from being cut, so Drennan is right to ask where the kicker’s head will be heading into and during the game.

The Browns didn’t want to overreact to one bad game, but if the misses continue, Szmyt’s time in Cleveland could be very brief.

Browns Nation