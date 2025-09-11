Josh Cribbs Makes Big Prediction About 2 Browns Rookies

It was clear by the way the Cleveland Browns navigated this offseason that running the ball was going to be a greater priority in the 2025 season, which is an admirable way to move forward after having the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

If that’s the case, there are two rookies who are going to have to live up to lofty expectations, and former Browns player Josh Cribbs believes they can do so.

“[Quinshon] Judkins and [Dylan] Sampson, they will be the two-headed monster. … It’s nothing against [Jerome] Ford. I just think he’s reached his ceiling,” Cribbs said.

Judkins’ situation regarding a domestic violence charge appears to be heading toward a final resolution from the NFL, so his debut could be coming any week, while Sampson gained 29 rushing yards and made eight catches for 64 yards in Week 1.

Ford gained just eight yards on six carries as the Browns failed to generate much momentum on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals, running for 49 yards on 24 carries, including none of longer than five yards against what was one of the league’s worst defenses last season.

The Browns haven’t had a 100-yard rusher since Ford late in the 2023 season, so it’s a long time coming for this rushing attack to kick things into high gear.

Their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens won’t be easy by any means, but it would be nice to see the Browns do much better than the 2.0 yards per carry they posted in the opener.

It is becoming less likely that Judkins will make his debut this week, but Sampson is more than capable of building on his first game.

