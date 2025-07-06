Cam Newton Has Advice For Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft delivered one of its most shocking moments when Shedeur Sanders tumbled far beyond expectations.

Despite projections placing the quarterback in the first round, Sanders wasn’t selected until the fifth round.

The slide drew criticism toward both Sanders and his father.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently weighed in on the situation and offered a different perspective rooted in personal experience.

“Listen, there’s so much relatability to what Shedeur went through that I can relate to as well. Some people may not like you. They just don’t like you. You got to be fine with that,” Newton said.

Newton also praised Deion Sanders for his unwavering support of his son.

The Browns traded up to select Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick, but he wasn’t their primary quarterback target.

That distinction belongs to Dillon Gabriel, taken in the third round at No. 94 overall.

After acquiring Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signing Joe Flacco as a free agent, Cleveland had already addressed the absence of Deshaun Watson.

By mandatory minicamp, Shedeur Sanders found himself slotted as the fourth-string option behind the veteran additions and Gabriel.

Yet, he continues battling to make his case for what remains an open starting role.

