Cam Newton Says 3 Teams Had Interest In Shedeur Sanders

After initially being considered a potential top-three pick, Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell to Day 3 before being taken by the Browns.

Despite his fall, Sanders had suitors who were lined up to take the quarterback.

After sources revealed last week that the Baltimore Ravens tried to draft Sanders, a new NFL franchise is also being linked to the signal-caller.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton named an NFC East team that was also considering Sanders.

Newton recently suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles also had interest in Sanders’ services.

“My source tells me that it wasn’t just the Baltimore Ravens. It was three teams. The Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles, and it was also the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Hurts has been nothing less than the model citizen. And of course, he’s thinking to himself like, you’re talking about development, you’re talking about preparing him to be a potential starting quarterback,” Newton said.

Newton added that Sanders was happy heading to Cleveland because the other teams had established quarterbacks on their roster.

Sanders’ only opportunity to play with either Baltimore or Philadelphia would have come after an injury to their starter, Newton added.

The former quarterback said that his source told him that Sanders had too much respect to willfully enter either of those positions, and he opted for a quarterback competition in Cleveland instead.

“If I go into Cleveland, I would have more of a chance to play and compete for a position rather than hoping that an individual gets hurt,” Newton said of Sanders’ thought process.

Interestingly, Newton donned a vintage Eagles jersey made famous by legendary player Reggie White while discussing which NFL franchises wanted to acquire Sanders.

