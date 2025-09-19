Browns Nation

Friday, September 19, 2025
Herm Edwards Drops Hard Truth About Myles Garrett

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may be looking at a 0-3 start heading into a tough matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, but despite the winless start, pass rusher Myles Garrett has continued to be arguably the best defensive player in football.

Garrett has begun his 2025 season with 3.5 sacks through two games after signing a massive contract this offseason that made him (at the time) the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Former New York Jets head coach and ESPN analyst Herm Edwards recently revealed in an appearance on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima that he doesn’t feel bad for Garrett still being in a losing situation because of the contract.

“I don’t feel bad for him. He’s getting paid. You wanted the money, you wanted to stay in Cleveland, got it. I take my hat off to the guy, he wanted to stay here.”

Edwards has the right perspective, and Garrett likely doesn’t expect any sympathy from anybody while he’s making $40+ million per year to play football for a living.

That being said, it would be nice to see his teammates help him out a bit more so he can play in some bigger games and show the world what he can do in a playoff game.

Garrett will have his hands full in Week 3 with a tough offensive line and one of the league’s best offenses, but there’s no doubt he’ll be ready for the challenge just as he always is.

The Browns’ defense leads the league so far by giving up the fewest yards in the NFL, with Garrett at the center of it all.

The next step for this defense is to start generating turnovers, and if Garrett and company keep applying pressure like they have through two games, those picks and fumbles will come.

Justin Hussong
