© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, June 26, 2025
Cam Newton Sends Warning To Shedeur Sanders About Speeding

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

 

The Cleveland Browns need Shedeur Sanders to focus solely on football.

Neither they nor he can afford to have him making the rounds for the wrong reasons.

That’s why, while it might not seem like a big deal, his two speeding tickets cannot go overlooked.

That’s especially true because of how recklessly he was driving at such a high speed.

With that in mind, Cam Newton urged his fellow colleague to take better care of himself and avoid speeding (via 4th & 1):

“Driving a hundred? I’ve done that, bro. You ain’t got to do that. Going 101? That’s extremely dangerous,” Newton said.

Newton faced some of the same criticism Sanders is drawing now.

The difference being that Newton was a clear-cut, can’t-miss superstar prospect who entered the league as the consensus No. 1 pick after almost single-handedly leading his college program to a national championship win.

That’s not the case with Sanders, not by a mile.

Newton was one of the biggest, strongest, fastest, and most athletic prospects the game had ever seen, whereas Sanders doesn’t boast any elite traits.

Even despite being an MVP and one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, Newton faced backlash and mockery throughout the course of his career.

Sanders doesn’t have the benefit of the doubt, so he should take his foot off the gas.

