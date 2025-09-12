Chris Canty Praises Ravens For Celebrating Anniversary Against Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will celebrate their 30th anniversary during Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns, creating an emotionally charged backdrop for the AFC North rivalry.

The timing adds significant tension to what would already be a heated divisional matchup.

Former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Canty recently intensified the controversy by endorsing the decision to honor Baltimore’s anniversary against Cleveland.

His comments during a radio appearance drew sharp criticism from ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo.

“I love it… Why not? Celebrate. Tap dance on the entire city of Cleveland. Let’s do it. We took your team and did it better,” Canty said during the radio show. “Canty, you’re dead to me,” Rizzo responded after hearing those remarks.

Baltimore’s three-decade milestone comes against the franchise they left behind in the mid-1990s when Art Modell relocated the original Cleveland Browns.

That painful history remains fresh for many Cleveland fans, making this anniversary celebration particularly sensitive in timing.

Nearly three decades have passed since pro football returned to Baltimore in 1996.

The Ravens have built a championship legacy with two Super Bowl victories and developed one of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases.

However, Cleveland supporters view this weekend’s celebration as reopening old wounds rather than honoring achievements.

Baltimore’s success came directly at Cleveland’s expense, casting a shadow over every meeting between these AFC North rivals.

Current Browns quarterback Joe Flacco acknowledged the heightened emotions while calling the matchup more compelling because of the shared history.

For Cleveland, defeating Baltimore on their milestone day would deliver a statement victory with lasting significance beyond typical divisional bragging rights.

