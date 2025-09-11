Derrick Henry Sends Big Warning To Browns On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns opened their season with a devastating 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals despite holding their division rivals to under 150 total yards.

The defeat stings particularly because it represents the type of winnable game that could determine playoff positioning later in the season.

Cleveland now faces a challenging stretch that begins Sunday in Baltimore before playing three consecutive NFC North opponents.

The matchup gained extra intensity Thursday when Browns safety Grant Delpit made headlines by downplaying Derrick Henry’s reputation as a punishing runner.

When asked about tackling the Ravens star, Delpit casually responded that it was “not hard.”

Henry caught wind of the comments and offered his own response.

“Yeah, I saw that…. We’ll see on Sunday,” Henry told reporters.

Cleveland has historically contained Henry well, limiting him to 73 yards in their first meeting last season.

During his Tennessee tenure, Henry exceeded 80 rushing yards just once in five games against the Browns.

However, he exploded for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore’s season finale victory, showing what happens when he finds running room.

The Browns already face the challenge of containing dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Adding Henry’s physical presence creates another difficult matchup for a defense that must bounce back quickly.

Cleveland cannot afford to give opponents additional motivation, yet players and fans believe they can respond positively.

Despite entering as underdogs against Cincinnati, the Browns showed fight throughout that opener.

Joe Flacco returns to his former home stadium with something to prove, creating another compelling storyline in this AFC North rivalry.

