Colin Cowherd Reveals Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has intensified this offseason with two rookie signal callers vying for position on the depth chart.

While both newcomers bring impressive college credentials, one analyst sees a clear frontrunner emerging between them.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd recently shared his assessment of the Browns’ quarterback room, giving fifth-round selection Shedeur Sanders a distinct advantage over third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel.

His evaluation centers primarily on physical attributes that traditionally translate to NFL success.

“Dillon Gabriel is noticeably smaller and thinner than Bo Nix, and Bo Nix is not an ideal size in the NFL. He is a very, very small guy. Shedeur Sanders, he’s much bigger and much better,” Cowherd said.

The analyst emphasized Sanders’ more prototypical build for an NFL quarterback.

At 6’2″ and 215 pounds, Sanders presents a sturdier frame that Cowherd believes better resembles successful quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford.

Though these established stars vary in height, Cowherd notes that they share a physical robustness that Sanders appears to possess.

This rookie quarterback battle adds another layer to an already crowded situation in Cleveland.

The Browns’ quarterback room currently features veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside the two newcomers.

Gabriel, selected 94th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, stands 5’11 and weighs 200 pounds, noticeably smaller than his competition.

The size disparity becomes more apparent when comparing Gabriel to the veterans. Watson and Pickett both measure 6’3″, while Flacco towers over the group at 6’6″.

Despite these physical differences, Gabriel brings an impressive collegiate resume as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns with 189.

He also finished second in career passing yards, accumulating 18,722 across his tenures at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

