Colin Cowherd Sends A Message To Shedeur Sanders Doubters

For the last several months, loyal Shedeur Sanders followers have said that the young quarterback has done enough to earn his spot as a starter in 2026. Todd Monken is the only one who will make that final judgment, but plenty of people feel Sanders should get the green light.

Speaking on his show, Colin Cowherd had very favorable things to say about Sanders. He highlighted the fact that the rookie was heating up at the end of 2025 and was actually throwing better than Josh Allen.

Cowherd predicted that the Browns are going to win several more games this year, and they can do so with Sanders leading the way.

“I think you can win games with Shedeur. I think Cleveland, the last couple of years, has aced the draft, and I think they’re going to win games this year. Not two or three. Six, seven, or eight. I really believe that. I think Shedeur can play. It’s a hill I’m going to die on. This is gonna become Tebow except a guy can actually win games. I’ll throw this out there for the doubters. Shedeur started the final seven games last year for Cleveland, and their offensive line was putrid. It was ranked 31st. He had more touchdown passes in that stretch than Josh Allen. You heard right. He had as many total touchdowns behind that putrid O-line as Darnold, Herbert, and Jordan Love,” Cowherd said.

"I think you can win games with Shedeur… I think they're going to win games this year. Not two or three. Six, seven, or eight. I really believe that."@colincowherd expects MAJOR improvements from Shedeur Sanders & the Browns pic.twitter.com/ecVCE8Xpxz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 16, 2026

Sanders wasn’t without his missteps at the end of last year, but many people claim he was finding his footing and getting into a groove. It’s important to remember that adjusting to the NFL is difficult, especially for someone in Sanders’ situation.

After a disappointing draft, Sanders wasn’t sure of his role on the team, and the Browns were resistant to putting him on the field. When he finally earned playing time, he looked uncomfortable.

A lot has changed since Cleveland’s final game. The offensive line has seemingly improved, and Sanders has reportedly been performing even better. For those already seeing promise in him, this is great news and a sign that brighter days are ahead for the Browns.

The last couple of seasons have been rough for the Browns, and they have only won eight games. They are looking to surpass that paltry number in 2026.

Cowherd and others believe it’s possible, and they also feel that Sanders can be at the center of it all.

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