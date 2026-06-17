Quinshon Judkins Has 2-Word Message About Former Teammate’s Retirement

It’s the end of the road for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The 2021 first-round pick announced his abrupt retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, causing an immediate reaction from his fans and the men who played with him.

One of those people was Quinshon Judkins, the Cleveland Browns running back who just enjoyed his first season in the league. During that season, he spent the season with Tryon-Shoyinka and obviously built a strong bond with him.

Writing on social media, Judkins gave Tryon-Shoyinka a special shout-out after the retirement news.

“My brother,” Judkins posted.

Tryon-Shoyinka has only been in the league since 2021 and is just 27 years old. He got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before moving to the Browns and, finally, the Chicago Bears. He was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles in March, but the team announced that he was moved to the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

2025 was a tough season for Tryon-Shoyinka. He was traded by the Bears after they no longer had room for him, and he was playing backup at best. That was a big downgrade after several promising seasons when he was with the Buccaneers.

Tryon-Shoyinka ends his career with 160 tackles, 15 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his 82 games and 45 starts. During his brief run with the Browns, Tryon-Shoyinka racked up nine tackles, including five solos and four assists.

Judkins didn’t have a lot of time with Tryon-Shoyinka, but he obviously got close to him. This is a sign of how tight the Browns can be and how strong the chemistry on the roster is.

Seeing someone so young retire is always a bit of a surprise, but it’s a stark reminder that the NFL is a tough business and people can lose their jobs if they aren’t contributing enough.

He may be stepping away from the game at a young age, but this message from Judkins makes it obvious that Tryon-Shoyinka created quite an impact on the people he worked with.

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