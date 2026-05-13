One Word That Perfectly Sums Up The Browns’ Entire Offseason

The NFL offseason is a time when teams figure out what is plaguing them, how to fix things, and decide on the best course forward. The Cleveland Browns are no exception, and they have certainly been focused on improving. Zachary Pereles summed up the team’s offseason improvements for the Browns in one word: “infrastructure.”

He listed the pieces they acquired, how they can help, and how the future in Cleveland may be brighter, no matter who is running the team as the starting quarterback.

“Infrastructure,” Pereles wrote. “Cleveland invested major resources into the offensive line, drafting Fano (ninth overall) and Austin Barber (third round), trading for and extending Tytus Howard, signing Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson and re-signing Teven Jenkins. The Browns took KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first and second rounds, respectively. Whether the quarterback answer is on the roster or (more likely) in the 2027 draft, that player will have a sound infrastructure around him moving forward.”

Andrew Berry obviously heard the cries from fans and got to work at adding talent to the team’s offense. The few signings he did before the draft were encouraging, but the rookies he picked up were even better, and there is a good chance the defense won’t be the only strong part of the team in 2026.

However, Pereles noted that the team still hasn’t found a long-term solution for their quarterback situation. He suggested that they may have to wait until next year’s draft to figure that out. If that’s the case, 2026 will be viewed as a rebuilding year, a season when the team is pivoting and turning into something new, even if it doesn’t happen overnight.

Fans would love to see enormous changes from their team in the new year, but many of them would also be happy with serious and undeniable progress, even if they don’t quickly become Super Bowl contenders. The infrastructure of this team’s offense has been altered, and it could be positioning the Browns for long-term success.

It could take time, and more changes may be coming, but Cleveland might be on the right path after their busy offseason adjustments.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Is Not Pulling Any Punches And Browns Fans Should Love It