Cornelius Lucas Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

The Cleveland Browns struggled last season, finishing with the worst record in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s five-year tenure.

Yet Cleveland isn’t that far removed from the 2023 season that witnessed the Browns make a surprise postseason berth despite the team’s struggles at the quarterback position.

Having a strong offensive tackle could help Cleveland’s next signal-caller make a difference and lead the Browns to a better regular-season mark in 2025.

That’s one reason why the franchise targeted tackle Cornelius Lucas in the free agency period, landing a veteran with 11 years of experience in the NFL who can play multiple positions on the offensive line.

The Browns’ attention wasn’t lost on Lucas.

He revealed that Cleveland treated him as a top priority signing, leading him to agree to a two-year contract worth $10 million with the Browns.

“I felt like they really wanted me, and the Browns, they were on it from day one. Can’t really compete with that. I want to be somewhere where I’m wanted,” Lucas said.

Lucas also believes he fits in well with the team’s offensive line, especially the starters from last year’s squad.

The 6-foot-8 lineman said that the experienced linemen surrounding him will help him improve, and he’s hoping to do the same for his new teammates.

His addition does little to help the aging unit add youthful pieces as he’ll turn 34 years old before the season starts.

Still, Lucas is expected to compete for the left tackle position now that the Browns have moved on from Jedrick Wills, a former first-round pick and four-year starter in Cleveland.

