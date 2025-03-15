Analyst Names Browns’ Best Free Agency ‘Value Signing’

NFL franchises moved at a furious pace to acquire talent during the league’s opening to the free agency period last week.

Cleveland wasn’t expected to be a big player in the free agency period due to the team’s salary cap restraints, but the Browns made several signings in hopes of improving their roster for the upcoming campaign.

One of those free agents has been lauded by analyst Jason Gibbs as an under-the-radar addition that could significantly help the Browns’ defensive unit in 2025.

Gibbs called Cleveland’s one-year deal with defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka a “value signing” for the Browns.

“Jim Schwartz’s system seems to fit him very well. He kept saying it yesterday, ‘I can’t wait to just be unleashed and go eat. Let me go eat. Let me go feast. Let me go after the quarterback.’ The guy’s just excited to get here, work out, start getting ready, and turn him loose here come fall,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said a “change of scenery” and “a different system” could be the key to unlocking Tryon-Shoyinka’s potential in the NFL.

The defensive end was a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay declined to pick up his fifth-year option last season, making him a free agent in 2025.

With the Buccaneers, Tryon-Shoyinka started 45 of the 66 games he played, recording 138 tackles, 15 sacks, and eight pass deflections over the past four seasons.

He’ll be expected to wreak havoc on opponents’ offenses, especially teams that double-team star defensive end Myles Garrett.

