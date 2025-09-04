Dan Patrick Fires Back At Johnny Manziel’s Browns Criticism

Johnny Manziel recently made headlines by saying on his podcast that he wasn’t the biggest bust in his own Cleveland Browns draft class, citing eighth overall pick Justin Gilbert as the team’s biggest bust of the 2014 draft class.

While there’s a case to be made that he was correct, given how bad Gilbert was, media giant Dan Patrick recently chimed in and shared his two cents on some other comments Manziel made about the Browns that ruffled his feathers.

Patrick played a clip from his show of Manziel’s podcast when he recently said he has no love for the Browns and roots for them to go winless every season, and Patrick said, “It’s time to move on,” and called him out for not caring after he got drafted and that he didn’t take care of himself.

“They did draft you in the first round. You just didn’t live up to what you were supposed to. You’re blaming the Cleveland Browns?” Dan Patrick said.

Patrick added that both sides made mistakes and acknowledged that the Browns have made some brutal decisions as an organization, but stressed that Manziel cared more about being a celebrity and still isn’t taking accountability for his role in how things played out.

It’s tough for Manziel to leave the Browns saga in his past because it was such a loud chapter of his life, and now that he has a podcast, it’s an opportunity for him to show that he has grown and moved on from what was a miserable experience for all involved.

Manziel came to Cleveland with all the hype in the world as a Heisman Trophy winner, and he famously didn’t put in the work and never showed even a fraction of the talent he showed at Texas A&M.

Hopefully, Manziel can find happiness and move on from his NFL career, just as the Browns have.

