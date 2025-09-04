Myles Garrett Is Dealing With An Injury Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns enter their season opener against Cincinnati with confidence built around a defense that has historically dominated the Bengals.

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward figure to be central pieces in containing Joe Burrow and his explosive receiving corps led by Ja’Marr Chase.

However, a concerning development emerged from Thursday’s practice session that could impact those plans.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot reports that Garrett sat out Thursday’s practice with a hip issue.

#Browns Myles Garrett sat out practice with a hip injury, the team announced. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 4, 2025

The timing couldn’t be worse for Cleveland. Garrett has become Cincinnati’s biggest nightmare over the years, recording 13 sacks in 12 career games against the Bengals.

Burrow has absorbed nine of those sacks, more than any other quarterback Garrett has faced.

The 29-year-old defensive end also has three pass deflections and two forced fumbles against Cincinnati.

Garrett’s durability has been remarkable throughout his career. He started all 17 games last season while dealing with various injuries, posting 14 sacks, a league-high 22 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits.

Those numbers earned him his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection.

The Browns’ injury report revealed several other concerns heading into Week 1. Cornerback Denzel Ward remains limited with a shoulder injury, while tight end Blake Whiteheart and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate stayed limited with their respective ailments.

However, DT Mike Hall improved from non-participant to limited with his knee issue. C Ethan Pocic also upgraded to full participation despite his knee problem.

Receivers Cedric Tillman and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas participated fully, as did rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham despite his shoulder concern.

Garrett’s potential absence would significantly alter Cleveland’s defensive approach. Burrow would have more time to connect with Chase, Tee Higgins, and Cincinnati’s other weapons.

The Browns have built their defensive identity around pressuring opposing quarterbacks, making Garrett’s health crucial for their playoff aspirations.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Reveals Why The Team Cut Dustin Hopkins