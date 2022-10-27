Browns Nation

Daron Payne Could Be A Trade Option For The Browns

By

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry might be dangling a few players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns GM won’t also pick up a new player before next Tuesday.

Especially if doing so might give him an edge in signing a good player before he becomes a free agent.

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne is such a player as he finishes out his fifth-year option season.

Payne could turn one of Cleveland’s weakest positions around in a hurry.

He is not only adept at getting to the quarterback, but he is also a force against the run.

And he is the type of player who makes the players next to him better, too.

Should Daron Payne be a trade option for the Browns?

 

Every Team Wants a Daron Payne 

Daron Payne will be one of the most sought-after players at the trade deadline and as a free agent in 2023.

Besides his indisputable football skills, Payne is a great teammate on and off the field.

And he wants to be more, constantly talking about what else he can do and his future goals.

Payne was a participant in Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit this past offseason.

The Summit is an invitation-only gathering of the best NFL pass rushers aimed at improving performances.

And Payne was brought in to share some of his techniques as much as to pick up new ideas for himself.

Set up between Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney allows Payne a one-on-one matchup on most plays.

And there is no way he doesn’t remain a formidable force in the middle in that situation.

 

But Does He Fit The Berry Roster Plan? 

Looking at the typical Andrew Berry roster since joining the Browns, it appears he does not value interior linemen much.

He used 3rd and 4th round draft picks to man the position alongside inexpensive second-tier free agents.

It is hard to believe Berry couldn’t find or swing a deal with a better crop of tackles.

So spending a chunk of precious 2023 draft capital re-signing Payne seems like a long shot.

But it can be done, especially with Berry’s adept management of signing bonuses and cap gymnastics.

And the GM knows signing a player with Payne’s credentials will do more than bolster the interior line.

Investing in better tackle support makes the Browns a more interesting option for 2023 free-agent edge rushers.

Payne alongside Garrett makes life easier for every other lineman and is well worth a 2023 third-round pick.

Should The Browns Give Donovan Peoples-Jones A Contract Extension?

