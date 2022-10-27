Daron Payne Could Be A Trade Option For The Browns

Andrew Berry might be dangling a few players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns GM won’t also pick up a new player before next Tuesday.

Especially if doing so might give him an edge in signing a good player before he becomes a free agent.

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne is such a player as he finishes out his fifth-year option season.

If the #Browns are serious about acquiring Daron Payne before the deadline, a 3rd round pick should be able to get it done. I firmly believe that Payne’s worth it. He’s a perfect schematic fit for this CLE defensive line in need of playmaking ability on the interior. — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) October 26, 2022

Payne could turn one of Cleveland’s weakest positions around in a hurry.

He is not only adept at getting to the quarterback, but he is also a force against the run.

And he is the type of player who makes the players next to him better, too.

Should Daron Payne be a trade option for the Browns?

Every Team Wants a Daron Payne

Daron Payne will be one of the most sought-after players at the trade deadline and as a free agent in 2023.

Besides his indisputable football skills, Payne is a great teammate on and off the field.

And he wants to be more, constantly talking about what else he can do and his future goals.

Payne was a participant in Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit this past offseason.

Daron Payne just blew the tight end up and gets the safety. Poor buddy had no chance there pic.twitter.com/z44Oj3dk1p — Bama NFL (@TheBamaNFL) September 25, 2022

The Summit is an invitation-only gathering of the best NFL pass rushers aimed at improving performances.

And Payne was brought in to share some of his techniques as much as to pick up new ideas for himself.

Set up between Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney allows Payne a one-on-one matchup on most plays.

And there is no way he doesn’t remain a formidable force in the middle in that situation.

But Does He Fit The Berry Roster Plan?

Looking at the typical Andrew Berry roster since joining the Browns, it appears he does not value interior linemen much.

He used 3rd and 4th round draft picks to man the position alongside inexpensive second-tier free agents.

It is hard to believe Berry couldn’t find or swing a deal with a better crop of tackles.

So spending a chunk of precious 2023 draft capital re-signing Payne seems like a long shot.

Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen combine for a Bama Burger ™️ sack of Justin Fields. Fields is still seeing Bama ghosts from the 2020 title game pic.twitter.com/JHeQQlPzOD — Bama NFL (@TheBamaNFL) October 14, 2022

But it can be done, especially with Berry’s adept management of signing bonuses and cap gymnastics.

And the GM knows signing a player with Payne’s credentials will do more than bolster the interior line.

Investing in better tackle support makes the Browns a more interesting option for 2023 free-agent edge rushers.

Payne alongside Garrett makes life easier for every other lineman and is well worth a 2023 third-round pick.