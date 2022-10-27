Should The Browns Give Donovan Peoples-Jones A Contract Extension?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is in his third year of the four-year rookie deal he signed with the team in 2020.

He has been viewed as the up-and-comer set to seize the WR2 position in 2022.

This season, DPJ has caught 26 passes (out of 42 targets) for 336 yards.

Though he has no touchdowns, he does average 12.9 yards per reception.

Only 4 catches on the day, but Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to answer the bell as the WR2 in this offense. pic.twitter.com/Q55e9wWssp — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 19, 2022

Should the Browns extend Peoples-Jones?

The answer is yes, and here is why.

1. He Is Capable Of Being A Playmaker

While his career stats do not jump off the page just yet, DPJ has steady hands and can make contested catches.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has 70+ yards in three of the last four games 👀pic.twitter.com/OuJiyY99Dv — PFN Fantasy Football (@PFNFantasy) October 25, 2022

The disadvantage he has encountered is that many of the offensive pieces surrounding him have changed.

He has worked with countless quarterbacks and receivers.

Given offensive stability and a QB1 that is with the Browns for the long haul, DPJ can show what he truly is capable of doing.

If Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones had an elite quarterback to throw him the ball, he would be considered a top 10 wide receiver in the league. I think he's that good. #Browns pic.twitter.com/5xBSWonKmN — Third World Perspective (@thirdworldpod) October 19, 2022

2. Extending Him Now Could Be A Cost Savings

Because the Browns would be extending DPJ based on a good start and great potential, the dollar figure of his contract could be lower.

If the team waits and allows him to play our his fourth year in 2023, and he and Deshaun Watson strike gold with their chemistry and results, the price goes up exponentially.

Conclusion

DPJ is a solid player to build the offense around.

With Amari Cooper now a Brown, it takes the pressure off Peoples-Jones to assume the WR1 role and allows him to continue developing with an excellent mentor in Cooper by his side.

This is a solid investment in the future offense of the Cleveland Browns so DPJ should be extended but not overpaid.