Former Browns Coach Defends Shedeur Sanders Amid Criticism

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as one of the most debated prospects in this NFL offseason.

The former Colorado quarterback continues drawing attention for reasons beyond his on-field abilities.

His latest controversy involved another speeding incident, this time clocked at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone while driving through Ohio.

The violation triggered fresh criticism from fans who had previously supported him.

The incident became a hot topic on The Herd as analyst Colin Cowherd delivered sharp criticism of Sanders during an earlier segment.

Recently, Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini offered a contrasting viewpoint, stepping forward to defend the young quarterback.

“This is, in fairness to Shedeur, the first time he’s been outside his dad’s overview, his dad’s house,” Mangini told Cowherd. This is like any kid who’s away from home for the first time. There’s gonna be a couple hiccups here and there.”

Mangini acknowledged the poor timing and optics surrounding these incidents.

The repeated violations raise legitimate concerns, particularly for someone projected as a fifth-round selection.

The former coach made clear his displeasure with the pattern of behavior emerging from Sanders.

However, Mangini emphasized that this represents Sanders’ first extended period away from his father’s direct influence.

Deion Sanders served as both his high school and college coach, creating an unprecedented level of oversight most prospects never experience.

The transition to independence naturally brings challenges and mistakes.

Despite the setbacks, Mangini refused to dismiss Sanders entirely.

Sanders faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, but Mangini believes these early missteps shouldn’t define his entire professional future.

