DeAndre Hopkins Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To Signing With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made strides as a team this offseason.

They have improved both sides of the ball adding some impact players on the defensive line and at wide receiver.

Yet one player has just become available that should pique the Browns’ interest.

The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after being unable to find a trade partner.

The All-Pro wide receiver now hits the open market and he is free to sign with any team.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Hopkins is “open” to signing with the Browns and teaming up with Deshaun Watson again.

Update: DeAndre Hopkins could be ‘open’ to reuniting with Deshaun Watson and to signing with the #Browns, per @JFowlerESPN Fowler also heard that #Bills and #Chiefs are "threats" to sign Hopkins but money could be an issue because he wants "A good deal."https://t.co/kdn2DOxjcU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 28, 2023

Hopkins and Watson played together from 2017-2019 with the Houston Texans.

They were one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL during that span and maybe they want to rekindle the flame.

Cleveland should have plenty of interest in Hopkins.

He could give them another WR1 option opposite Amari Cooper.

According to Over The Cap, the Browns have $6.9 million available in cap space.

They could even restructure a few deals to create more room.

There is no question Hopkins wants to sign with a team that can win.

He has not played on many contending teams throughout his career and signing with a Super Bowl contender should be crucial.

All-Pro wide receivers are rarely available on the open market.

It would be smart for the Browns to make the most of this opportunity and do what they can to land Hopkins.