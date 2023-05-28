Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Tops PFF’s RB Rankings Ahead Of 2023 Season

Nick Chubb Tops PFF’s RB Rankings Ahead Of 2023 Season

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Every Cleveland Browns fan knows who is the best running back in the NFL.

But validation from league analysts and pundits is always appreciated.

And fans can now point to PFF’s annual position rankings to back up their argument for Nick Chubb.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema did the honors of writing up their preseason running back assessment.

Using a combination of statistics and what they call “efficiency numbers,” Sikkema put Chubb atop the list.

Cleveland’s star running back comes off a career-best 90.7 rushing grade from PFF.

Sikkema cited Chubb’s consistency, noting specifically his yards-per-carry and missed tackles forced.

He went on to call Chubb one of the NFL’s most physically-gifted running backs.

 

Chubb Comes Off A Banner Season 

Nick Chubb set a career-high with 1524 rushing yards in 2022 and tied his career-best with 12 rushing touchdowns.

In what is becoming a habit, he finished just behind Derrick Henry (1538) for the rushing title.

But the pair finished second and third behind Oakland’s Josh Jacobs’s 1653 yards.

It should be noted that Chubb had about 40 fewer carries than either of the other top-3 runners.

His 5.5 yards-per-touch over 5 seasons ranks 13th overall among all active players- including receivers.

PFF’s fantasy analysts rate Chubb as the NFL’s most elusive runner, based on missed tackles and YAC.

And once he gets past defenders, Chubb has a tremendous extra gear to speed toward the end zone.

Jacobs got more votes, but Chubb still made his 4th consecutive Pro Bowl off his 2022 effort.

 

Chubb Set For Bigger Year in 2023 

There is some consternation over head coach Kevin Stefanski’s new passing offense.

But any concern that Nick Chubb will not remain a major component in Cleveland’s attack is unwarranted.

In fact, Deshaun Watson’s return to form could set up Chubb for his first rushing title.

All five starters from Cleveland’s top-5 run-blocking unit return for another go.

And neither they nor Nick Chubb should expect to see many 8-man fronts or Chubb-focused twists.

Watson, with no rust and a slate of fast receivers, is the biggest quarterback threat the Browns fielded in decades.

Stefanski’s vertical attack likely uses a lot of shotgun formations, from which Chubb averages 0.5 yards more per carry.

And with no big-name backup replacing Kareem Hunt, Chubb still figures to average 16-18 carries per game.

 

Cream Of The AFC North 

Much is being made of the competitive quarterback situation in the AFC North.

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson have to look over their shoulder at the Browns’ new leader.

And we’ll see if Steelers fans are justified in their excitement about Kenny Pickett.

Burrow, Jackson, and Watson could cancel each other’s passing game out.

But Nick Chubb puts the Browns’ running game far ahead of their divisional rivals.

PFF, while acknowledging injuries cost him some standing, ranks Baltimore’s JK Dobbins #18 on their RB list.

Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris is right behind him at #19 and the disgruntled Joe Mixon comes in at 22.

And it all adds up to another season to look forward to in the NFL’s most competitive division.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Names What The Biggest Goal For Browns Should Be This Season

1 day ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Browns Defense In 2023

1 day ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

DeAndre Hopkins' Release Has Browns Fans Speculating

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Debate What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns In 2023

2 days ago

Analyst Has A Clear Opinion About Myles Garrett Not Being At OTAs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns

The Browns Now Have 2 Finalists For Dog Logo

2 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a sack against Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Za'Darius Smith Has A Strong Belief About Teaming Up With Myles Garrett

2 days ago

xfl post

The Browns Recently Worked Out An XFL Running Back

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

A Former Browns LB Has Made An Appearance At OTAs

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Comments On Expectations For Myles Garrett In 2023

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares A Strong Belief About The Deshaun Watson Contract

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their QB Ranking For Deshaun Watson Ahead Of 2023 Season

4 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Za'Darius Smith Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Jersey Number

4 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Josh Cribbs Announcement

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns CB Delivers First Pitch At Guardians Game

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Share The Top Moments Of Jim Brown's Legendary Career

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper's Beach Outfit Has Fans Talking

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns players walk off the field after the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Browns Rookies Who Should See The Most Playing Time

1 week ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Fighting For A Roster Spot This Offseason

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Could Have Career Years In 2023

1 week ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barack Obama Comments On Jim Brown's Death

1 week ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Release A Touching Tribute To Jim Brown

1 week ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Fans React To Today's Jim Brown News

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Recently Hosted A RB For Workout

1 week ago

Analyst Names What The Biggest Goal For Browns Should Be This Season

No more pages to load