Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Browns’ Interesting Comments

DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Browns’ Interesting Comments

By

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins
Deandre Hopkins (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry may or may not try to bolster the Cleveland Browns wide receiving corps this offseason.

Deandre Hopkins could be available for trade or if the Titans release him to clear some salary cap.

Cleveland’s social media team doesn’t believe Hopkins is on the team’s radar if a recent post is any indication.

But after they claimed kicker Dustin Hopkins is the only “D-Hop” they know, Tennessee’s future Hall of Famer responded (via Deandre Hopkins on Twitter).

Deandre Hopkins replied with a meme where he dodges bullets in a rather impressive manner.

It appears he took the Browns’ “attack” with the degree of humor in which it was intended.

We can assume anyone who follows the NFL has heard of the other D-Hop, the one outside of Cleveland.

All Deandre has done since joining the league is rack up over 12,000 receiving yards.

And if the former Texan and Cardinal plays a full season, he could top 1,000 catches with Tennessee in 2024.

Cleveland was hyping up their D-Hop after a stellar season of his own.

Dustin Hopkins hit a career-best 91.7 percent of his 36 field goal attempts,

He made 8 field goals in 8 attempts from beyond 50 yards, including a new personal long of 58.

Cleveland went 5-0 in games decided by a field goal or less in 2023.

If the other D-Hop becomes available, would he consider teaming up with Dustin in Cleveland?

Deandre Hopkins enjoyed some All-Pro seasons catching passes from Deshaun Watson in Houston.

And it would be interesting to see how the Browns’ social media team welcomes him.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmets

New NFL Salary Cap Has Notable Impact On Browns' Finances

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Analyst Has Strong Message About Recent Browns Reports

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals The 3 Main Questions For Browns This Offseason

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Mary Kay Cabot Names 2 Moves She'd Make As Browns GM

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Clarifies Browns Plans for Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Stat Shows Browns Defender Was Exceptional Last Season

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Analyst Recalls What Browns Had To Endure Since Returning To The NFL

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Thinks Browns Should Make Big Trade Ahead Of 2024 NFL Draft

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Says Former Browns QB 'Didn't Hold Back' Against Him

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Honest Admission On Having Different Roles In The NFL

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Notes Browns' Potential Plans For Notable Defender

2 days ago

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Insider Comments On Browns' Potential Pursuit Of Mike Evans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Analyst Predicts Fan Reaction To Potential Nick Chubb Cut

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Analyst Names 2 Nick Chubb Options For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett’s Dominance During Recent Years

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

The Athletic Suggests Major Salary Cap Cut For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Notes Potential Advantage Of Browns Playing In Brazil

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Browns Should Go After Notable Defender In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Makes Blockbuster QB Trade Suggestion For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Says The Browns Are Built To Play In Specific Stadium

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Next Season Is Pivotal For 1 Browns Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Is Top-2 Player in Notable NFL Category

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Grossi Names Which Offensive Piece Is Under More Pressure Next Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

4 days ago

New NFL Salary Cap Has Notable Impact On Browns' Finances

No more pages to load