DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Browns’ Interesting Comments

Andrew Berry may or may not try to bolster the Cleveland Browns wide receiving corps this offseason.

Deandre Hopkins could be available for trade or if the Titans release him to clear some salary cap.

Cleveland’s social media team doesn’t believe Hopkins is on the team’s radar if a recent post is any indication.

But after they claimed kicker Dustin Hopkins is the only “D-Hop” they know, Tennessee’s future Hall of Famer responded (via Deandre Hopkins on Twitter).

Deandre Hopkins replied with a meme where he dodges bullets in a rather impressive manner.

It appears he took the Browns’ “attack” with the degree of humor in which it was intended.

We can assume anyone who follows the NFL has heard of the other D-Hop, the one outside of Cleveland.

All Deandre has done since joining the league is rack up over 12,000 receiving yards.

And if the former Texan and Cardinal plays a full season, he could top 1,000 catches with Tennessee in 2024.

Cleveland was hyping up their D-Hop after a stellar season of his own.

Dustin Hopkins hit a career-best 91.7 percent of his 36 field goal attempts,

He made 8 field goals in 8 attempts from beyond 50 yards, including a new personal long of 58.

Cleveland went 5-0 in games decided by a field goal or less in 2023.

If the other D-Hop becomes available, would he consider teaming up with Dustin in Cleveland?

Deandre Hopkins enjoyed some All-Pro seasons catching passes from Deshaun Watson in Houston.

And it would be interesting to see how the Browns’ social media team welcomes him.