Deion Sanders Reveals Honest Thoughts On Myles Garrett Trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry dropped a bombshell on June 1st when he sent legendary pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three draft picks. No one player can replace Garrett’s production, but Verse is one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL and could certainly turn into a perennial double-digit sack presence for the better part of a decade.

It’s the kind of trade that can get a GM fired in no time, but Berry handled it about as well as anyone could have expected. Even if it doesn’t work out, it’s tough to argue with the return he got for Garrett, not to mention the timing with Garrett heading into his 30s coming off a record-setting season while the Browns are still building toward the future.

Colorado head coach and Shedeur Sanders’ father Deion Sanders is a fan of the move as well. During a recent interview, Sanders spoke highly of Andrew Berry and put his support behind him and the work he is doing as GM.

“I’m happy with Mr. Berry, the GM, and what he’s doing, I’m not going to question his direction of what he’s bringing to the table. I’m not there, so I don’t know all the intangibles that provoked that trade. I’m happy with what they got, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out,” Sanders said.

There was a lot of concern when the Browns drafted Shedeur that his father would become a distraction and potentially even try to push his way into the team’s head coaching position. Neither has been the case and he hasn’t had much input or interaction with the team at all.

This isn’t the first time Coach Prime has spoken out in support of Andrew Berry and it’s nice to see how much praise the GM is getting for such a difficult trade. He was stern about receiving Verse in return for Garrett, and it’s tough to see a timeline in which he could have done a better job in further building for the future.

Verse fits the timeline perfectly since he is a similar age to a lot of his teammates on defense. It’s going to hurt not seeing Garrett out there, but having Verse will make the transition a whole lot easier.

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