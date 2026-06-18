Insider Clears The Air About Todd Monken’s Comments On Brendan Sorsby

The NFL will be holding a supplemental draft soon, giving college star Brendan Sorbsy a chance to make his way into the league after cutting his college career short.

Recent comments from Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken make it sound like his team won’t be vying for Sorsby. And speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot stressed that Monken’s comments aren’t just random.

Instead, she says that Monken spoke because he knows his team will not move forward with acquiring Sorsby.

“Todd has plenty of say in who he’s going to coach at the quarterback position. If he feels that strongly about it, I really highly doubt that Andrew would go rogue and put in a bid and drop him into the room and throw that gasoline onto the fire of that quarterback room. So, no, I do not see it happening. Todd probably had some inside intel when he made those comments. I don’t think he was out there saying ‘slippery slope’ for no reason,” Cabot said.

"Todd has plenty of say in who he's going to coach at QB… Todd probably had some inside intel when he made those comments. I don't think he was out there saying 'slippery slope' for no reason." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Todd Monken's comments about Brendan Sorsby https://t.co/S4i1PHJjTF pic.twitter.com/5CCSi5U3rk — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 18, 2026

When asked about potentially drafting Sorsby, Monken said that angling for the young player was a “slippery slope.” He stated that he was happy with the quarterbacks the Browns have now and didn’t see a reason to seek another.

They already have their work cut out for them with the battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Bringing in another player simply doesn’t make sense in many ways.

It’s reassuring to hear that Monken and Berry understand each other and are working in tandem. This is a sign that the Browns are functioning well and know what their goals are.

That may end up being bad news for Sorsby, but it is great news for the future of the team. At this point, it would be shocking to see the Browns pursue Sorsby.

The young player has talent, but Cleveland is making it clear that they are focused elsewhere.

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