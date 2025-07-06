Denzel Ward Gets Major Nod Among Top NFL Players

Denzel Ward remains a cornerstone of the Cleveland Browns’ defense, and his excellence has been noticed around the league.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently named Ward the top player in the NFL wearing No. 21 for the 2025 season.

“Pick a talented corner, any talented corner; Devon Witherspoon and Paulson Adebo also wear No. 21. The Browns’ Ward is the most prolific of the bunch, however, with multiple interceptions in each of his seven NFL seasons, plus a league-leading 19 pass breakups in 2024,” Benjamin wrote.

The unique recognition comes as Ward enters his eighth season following one of his finest campaigns and his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Ward provided stability for a defense that carried heavy responsibilities throughout a disappointing season.

Despite Cleveland’s overall struggles, Ward delivered elite performances against top receivers.

He contained stars Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb with precision coverage that reminded everyone why he’s among the league’s best cornerbacks.

His leadership extended beyond individual matchups, guiding the locker room during difficult times.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon captured Ward’s impact perfectly, saying there’s no one better than him at his position when healthy.

The veteran has embraced that standard heading into 2025, focusing intensely on making more interceptions.

Ward is refining his ball-tracking skills in response to a challenge from defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The dedication reflects his commitment to elevating his game even further.

If Ward achieves those interception goals, he could reach another level of excellence that would benefit Cleveland’s entire defense.

NEXT:

Cam Newton Has Advice For Shedeur Sanders