Denzel Ward Is Among Best In Impressive Stat Since 2023

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a good year last season.

They regressed in all major categories, and even their once-dominant defense took a big step back.

However, that wasn’t the case with Denzel Ward.

Despite the team’s struggles, the talented defensive back was at his best from start to finish.

Notably, that’s even more evident in a post shared by “The 33rd Team” on X.

Per their records, Ward finished the season tied second for the most pass breakups in the entire league (30).

PBU artists 🎨 pic.twitter.com/deekQ2dc43 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 20, 2025

That was as many as Charvarius Ward of the Indianapolis Colts, and he fell just one shy of Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr., who would go on to sign a record-breaking deal for a defensive back in the offseason.

There are plenty of reasons to be worried about the Browns in the upcoming campaign, but Ward shouldn’t be one of them.

The Browns will reportedly take Travis Hunter at No. 2, and while some argue that his ball skills would make him a more significant threat on defense than on offense, he’s more likely to play wide receiver full time and just get some snaps on the other side of the field, at least for the time being.

The prospect of having Ward and another ball-hawk and lockdown corner like Hunter lining opposite one another is most definitely mouth-watering for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

