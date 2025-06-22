Denzel Ward Sends Heartfelt Message To Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns may not have had the season the fan base was hoping for last year, going 3-14 and sporting the worst offense and turnover differential in the NFL, but these fans are unwavering and will be there to support this team’s turnaround in 2025 and beyond.

Besides, if the fans didn’t check out when the team went 1-31 in 2016 and 2017, surely a 14-loss season won’t push them away.

All kidding aside, the team doesn’t take the fans’ support for granted, as shown by Denzel Ward’s recent video he shared on X when he compiled some footage from what appears to be a team softball outing, showing him taking pictures and signing autographs with many fans and kids who were thrilled to see him.

“So much love for the hometown kid, thank you, Cleveland,” Ward posted on X.

So much love for the hometown kid, thank you Cleveland❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rGie6S7zk — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) June 21, 2025

Ward is an Ohio kid through and through, growing up in Macedonia, Ohio, before attending Ohio State and being drafted fourth overall by the Browns in 2018.

He has spent his whole life in Ohio and played in a career-high 16 games last season despite the Browns having their worst year since he has been in town.

He has had at least two interceptions in all of his seven seasons, and on the heels of last season’s disaster, this defense needs him at his best to serve as a veteran leader and an anchor at the back end of this defense.

This franchise and this state are better off for having Ward in it, and hopefully, he’ll be around for many more years to come.

