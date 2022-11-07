Browns Nation

Derrick Henry Weighs In On Who’s The NFL’s Best RB

By

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks carries the ball during the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Tennessee Titans lost in overtime in their Week 9 game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The final score was 20-17.

If you are wondering what that has to do with the Cleveland Browns, it is because a comment made by Titans RB Derrick Henry has gone viral.

NBC’s Mike Tirico asked Henry the following question.

“How’s the best running back on the planet?”

 

How Henry Answered

Henry immediately set the record straight on who he thought the NFL’s best running back was, and according to Henry, it is not him.

He said:

“That’s Nick Chubb.”

Tirico ended the exchange by saying:

“I beg to differ.”

 

Who Is Better?

This is debatable with both sides finding valid arguments to support their cases.

After Week 9, Henry emerges as the NFL rushing leader with 870 yards and 9 touchdowns for the 5-3 Titans.

Chubb has 841 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 3-5 Browns.

 

Henry Ousted Chubb In 2019 For NFL Rushing Leader

Only 46 yards separated Henry and Chubb in the 2019 race for the NFL rushing leader title.

Henry finished with 1,540 and Chubb had 1,494.

 

Conclusion

There is no doubt that both are great players and assets to each team.

Each player would give up all the praise and individual honors to lead his team on a playoff run leading to the Super Bowl.

That is something neither has done yet.

Henry is 28, and Chubb is 26.

Helping their teams win is way more important than being declared the best NFL running back on the planet.

 

