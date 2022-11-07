Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

It is Monday, November 7, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans who used the bye week to scoreboard-watch other AFC teams were disappointed.

It is too early to panic but never too early to monitor the situation or for the Browns to embark on a tremendous winning streak.

The AFC playoff picture is our top story in the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. AFC Teams Win Big, Make Playoff Path Harder For Browns

After eight weeks, the AFC has a lot of tight divisional races.

At this time, all teams in contention for their divisional titles and wildcard spots have either two or three losses.

Those that the Browns could potentially surpass helped their own causes tremendously in Week 9.

They included the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins tied for second place in the AFC East at 6-3.

The New England Patriots also won to go to 5-4 making the AFC East one of the bright spots for really competitive football this season.

The Chargers who are chasing the Chiefs in the AFC West won to go to 5-3.

I knew as soon as it happened we were going to regret that Jets L later in the season. Realistically we should be 5-3 during this bye week #Browns https://t.co/rRHKvCgPNS — Scorpio SZN 🦂 (@SuburbanPimp) November 6, 2022

It goes without saying that the Browns’ earlier losses to the Jets, Patriots, and Chargers were bad for their wildcard chances.

They need to salvage their wildcard postseason prospects by beating the Dolphins in Week 10 and by making a run to win the AFC North title outright.

2. Cavs Provide The City With Victory Monday

Cleveland sports fans are getting a Victory Monday courtesy of the 8-1 Cavaliers.

They are one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks and off to an outstanding start to the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Happy Monday Browns fans!