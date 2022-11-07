Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, November 7, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans who used the bye week to scoreboard-watch other AFC teams were disappointed.

It is too early to panic but never too early to monitor the situation or for the Browns to embark on a tremendous winning streak.

The AFC playoff picture is our top story in the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. AFC Teams Win Big, Make Playoff Path Harder For Browns

After eight weeks, the AFC has a lot of tight divisional races.

At this time, all teams in contention for their divisional titles and wildcard spots have either two or three losses.

Those that the Browns could potentially surpass helped their own causes tremendously in Week 9.

They included the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins tied for second place in the AFC East at 6-3.

The New England Patriots also won to go to 5-4 making the AFC East one of the bright spots for really competitive football this season.

The Chargers who are chasing the Chiefs in the AFC West won to go to 5-3.

It goes without saying that the Browns’ earlier losses to the Jets, Patriots, and Chargers were bad for their wildcard chances.

They need to salvage their wildcard postseason prospects by beating the Dolphins in Week 10 and by making a run to win the AFC North title outright.

 

2. Cavs Provide The City With Victory Monday

Cleveland sports fans are getting a Victory Monday courtesy of the 8-1 Cavaliers.

They are one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks and off to an outstanding start to the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

15 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

22 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns' Final Games

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Gets Massive Praise From His GM

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/4/22)

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

3 days ago

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Things The Browns Need To Fix During Their Bye Week

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated Bengals

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson's Status

5 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

5 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What's Next For The Browns And Kareem Hunt?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Trick Play That Went Wrong

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From The Browns Win Over The Bengals

6 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Win Vs Bengals

6 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

6 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns misses a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals

7 days ago

Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns

7 days ago

3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

No more pages to load