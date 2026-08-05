Deshaun Watson Has Big Day On Wednesday In Training Camp

Deshaun Watson delivered his most explosive performance of Cleveland Browns training camp on day seven, throwing seven touchdowns without a single interception while working through every first-team rep. It marked easily his best outing since camp began, and it could not have come at a more important stretch of the competition.

ESPN Cleveland’s daily tracker captured the full breakdown of a session that swung the momentum back in Watson’s direction.

“Day seven of Browns training camp is a wrap. Here’s how the quarterbacks did in team drills, 7 on 7 and 11 on 11. Deshaun Watson took all of the first team reps,” the ESPN Cleveland tracker read.

DAY 7 OF BROWNS TRAINING CAMP IS A WRAP! Here’s how the QBs did in team drills (7v7 and 11v11). Deshaun Watson took all of the 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/dIELwaRUHk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 5, 2026

Watson finished the day completing 17 of 20 passes, an 85 percent clip that easily represented his most accurate outing through seven practices, while adding seven touchdowns and no turnovers to close out what had otherwise been a difficult opening week statistically. Sanders, working with a mix of personnel rather than the top unit, went 11 of 16 with two touchdowns and his first interception since the previous Saturday. Dillon Gabriel continued his strong camp with a clean 4 of 6 showing that included two more touchdowns, while Taylen Green did not attempt a pass.

That kind of performance from Watson arrives at a critical point, with Todd Monken indicating this specific stretch of practices would play a direct role in determining how preseason starts get distributed between the two quarterbacks. Stringing together a performance this efficient, particularly while working exclusively against Cleveland’s top defense, complicates any narrative suggesting this competition had already tilted decisively in Sanders’ favor.

With Monken having outlined a plan to hand the third and final preseason game to whichever quarterback is leading the competition at that point, performances like Wednesday’s carry importance. Sanders still holds the edge in overall consistency and turnovers through the sample size gathered so far, but Watson’s explosive showing ensures this battle remains genuinely unresolved.

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