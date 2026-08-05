Robert Griffin III Says The Browns Are Overthinking Their QB Decision

Shedeur Sanders’ strong week of training camp has now drawn a full endorsement from a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, with Robert Griffin III.

Griffin walked through his full breakdown, explaining exactly what stood out to him about Sanders’ command, his teammates’ reaction, and what it all means for Cleveland’s decision at quarterback.

“This one play from Shedeur Sanders in training camp shows you three things. Number one, it shows you his command at the line of scrimmage. By going max protect, Shedeur allows himself to stay calm in the pocket, set his feet, and deliver an absolute dime for a touchdown to Gage Larvadain. Number two, look at the reaction of his teammates on the sideline. This is genuine excitement because they’re seeing this young quarterback develop right in front of their eyes. Number three, it shows you, based on the body of work through training camp, that Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Period. Don’t make it harder than it needs to be. He’s playing better than anyone else at the position. Cleveland Browns, stop prolonging the inevitable. Make Shedeur Sanders your starting quarterback because he’s earned it,” Griffin said.

The Cleveland Browns need to name Shedeur Sanders their starting QB. This Shedeur Sanders’ play from training camp shows 3 things: 1. His command of the offense at the line of scrimmage and cerebral part of his game 2. His calmness under pressure 3. He’s won the locker room pic.twitter.com/zzmJGNskSU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 4, 2026

That level of pre-snap command is often the clearest indicator evaluators look for when trying to separate a quarterback who understands the offense from one who is simply making athletic plays.

Griffin’s point about the sideline reaction also touches on something difficult to quantify through a stat sheet. Watching teammates respond genuinely and enthusiastically to a young quarterback’s development speaks to locker room buy in, an element that matters significantly heading into a season where whoever wins this job will need the full support of the roster around him.

Sanders has taken every first-team rep in two of the last three practices, produced touchdowns at a notably higher rate than Deshaun Watson throughout camp, and turned in his most efficient outing yet on Tuesday, completing 21 of 25 passes without a turnover.

Cleveland’s coaching staff has been consistent in stating this decision will be made through a full evaluation process rather than reacting to outside pressure or single highlight plays. The case for Sanders continues to build heading into the second week of training camp.

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