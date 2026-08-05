Eagles Player Says He’s ‘Happy’ He’s Not With Browns

Not every offseason storyline surrounding Cleveland has ended on a positive note, and defensive end AJ Epenesa made that clear this week with some comments about how his brief connection with the Browns ultimately fell apart. After agreeing to terms with Cleveland back in March, Epenesa never actually suited up for the team, and his recent remarks suggest the entire situation left a sour taste that he is glad to have moved past.

Epenesa addressed the situation following a recent practice with his new team, making clear he has no interest in revisiting the details of what happened.

“Cleveland, it was a weird situation, but I don’t necessarily want to go back and talk on that in just a weird sense. I’ll just leave that in the past and just be happy that I’m not a Brown and that I’m an Eagle. I’m very healthy, feeling good, and happy to be here,” Epenesa said.

AJ Epenesa didn’t divulge much about why things broke down between him and the Cleveland Browns during free agency. “I’m just happy I’m not a Brown and that I’m an Eagle.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/n6mTO8qNjF — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 4, 2026

After spending his first six seasons in Buffalo, Epenesa agreed to a one-year deal with Cleveland worth up to five million dollars back in March. According to reporting from ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns grew uncomfortable finalizing that agreement following a subsequent physical, a decision that left Epenesa in NFL limbo for months before he eventually signed with Philadelphia in June.

Missing out on a proven pass rusher like Epenesa, who has racked up 24 career sacks and started developing into a more disruptive presence over his final two seasons in Buffalo, represents a depth opportunity that ultimately went elsewhere.

While this particular deal never came together, Cleveland’s defensive line continues developing plenty of promise elsewhere, from Jared Verse’s strong start through camp to the ongoing evaluation of depth pieces fighting for roster spots behind him. Still, Epenesa’s blunt comments offer a rare glimpse into a soured negotiation that Browns fans may not have fully understood until now, closing the book on a signing that never actually came to fruition.

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