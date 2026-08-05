Analyst Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Must Prove To Browns

People have been eagerly awaiting all reports from inside the Cleveland Browns’ training camp. Millions are curious to find out who is ahead in the quarterback competition. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the frontrunners to be the starting QB, but it’s not clear who is currently in the lead.

Some insiders have said that Sanders is doing better than Watson, although he isn’t without his own troubles. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Lima talked about Sanders versus Watson, but said that simply beating Watson won’t be enough.

Sanders may earn his position as starting quarterback, but that doesn’t mean his future in Cleveland is secured.

“This is the reminder through all of this is there’s steps to take. The first step is winning this competition. Right now, I think he’s winning it, or Deshaun’s losing it. None of it is great. Basically, everybody’s been saying it’s been pretty bad operationally for the offense so far. It’s not going to be enough for Shedeur Sanders just to do the first thing, which is beat out Deshaun Watson by any means possible. That’s not enough for them to not draft a quarterback next year. It has to be so much more,” Lima said.

"This is the reminder, there's steps to take. The first step is winning this competition. Right now, I think he's winning it…or Deshaun's losing it. It's not going to be enough for Shedeur Sanders just to do the first thing…it has to be so much more." 🚨 @SportsBoyTony to… https://t.co/dHgQBC22d2 pic.twitter.com/nKNfBRLD7n — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 5, 2026

As Lima said, there is a process to this, and Sanders needs to focus on one thing at a time. Right now, he is attempting to secure the starting QB role. After that, it’s about helping the Browns win as many games as possible.

After that, he can worry about his future and what comes next between him and the Browns. There is already a lot of talk about what the Browns will do at next year’s draft.

There is speculation about them drafting a quarterback, someone who could be a central franchise figure. Some people believe that could be Sanders, while others feel that he hasn’t proven himself yet.

Beating Watson in the battle for QB1 would be a major accomplishment, and it would send a clear message. But that would only be the beginning of Sanders’ quest to lead the Browns for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland might choose him for 2026, but what comes after that is still up in the air.

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Shedeur Sanders Has Eye-Opening Take About Browns' QB Battle