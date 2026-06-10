Shedeur Sanders Was Not Happy With Browns Reporter’s Question

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition generates a new storyline every single day, and Wednesday’s media availability was no different. Shedeur Sanders was asked whether he planned to hold his own quarterback workouts with teammates this summer or attend one hosted by Deshaun Watson, and his response made it very clear he did not appreciate the question.

“I just think that was a question trying to start something, honestly. I think we’re a team. If one of us chooses to do something, we’re all going to do it together as a team. It’s not an individual thing. The QB room, we’re all connected, we’re all cool. That’s the difference. We all communicate with each other. There’s no single individual idea because that creates separation,” Sanders said.

"I just think that was a question trying to start something, honestly. I think we're a team. If one of us chooses to do something, we're all going to do it together as a team. It's not (an) individual thing…the QB room, we're all connected, we're all cool."#Browns QB Shedeur… pic.twitter.com/dRwE1DBRuh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 10, 2026

The relationship between competing quarterbacks on the same roster is one of the more delicate dynamics in professional football. History is full of examples of quarterback competitions that poisoned locker room chemistry and created lasting divisions that affected entire teams. The fact that Sanders is going out of his way to emphasize unity and collective purpose rather than feeding into any narrative is a leadership quality that goes well beyond what most second-year quarterbacks are capable of projecting publicly.

Watson addressed his own criticism earlier in the day. Now, Sanders is pushing back on a question and choosing instead to reinforce the idea that this quarterback room is operating as a cohesive unit regardless of what the competition looks like from the outside.

This is not a clear-cut situation where one player has the job locked up and the other is simply pushing for playing time. Todd Monken has been publicly undecided throughout the entire offseason program, openly acknowledging after day one of minicamp that he likes both quarterbacks too much to name a starter.

One day of minicamp remains. Neither player has separated himself definitively.

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Browns Had A Surprise Visitor At Minicamp On Wednesday