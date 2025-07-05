Deshaun Watson Reportedly Impressing Coaches This Offseason

The career trajectory of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson represents one of the most dramatic falls in modern NFL history.

The quarterback who once commanded respect throughout the league saw his reputation crumble when serious allegations emerged in 2021.

Public opinion turned swiftly, transforming Watson from a celebrated star into a polarizing figure who remains deeply unpopular among many fans.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently provided insight into how Watson is viewed by the Cleveland organization, and her comments reveal a stark contrast between public sentiment and internal dynamics.

“The Browns were not overjoyed that [Deshaun Watson] wasn’t around during the tough times of the 3-14 season. … That’s all changed now. He has been here every day since he had the second surgery (on his Achilles). He has been present in the building, and the coaches have raved about what he’s done inside the building in terms of helping other guys. He’s not as much of a villain amongst his teammates as he is amongst the fan base,” Cabot said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Watson arrived in Cleveland via one of the most controversial NFL trades in recent memory.

The Houston Texans shipped their franchise quarterback to the Browns during the 2022 offseason after his relationship with his original organization deteriorated.

Cleveland paid an enormous price, surrendering three first-round picks while handing Watson a record-breaking five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

That massive deal continues to influence quarterback negotiations across the league.

Despite the financial commitment making roster construction difficult for the Browns, Watson reportedly has maintained strong relationships within the locker room.

His teammates view him differently than many fans do, watching his daily work ethic and leadership rather than focusing on past controversies.

