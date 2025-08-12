Kevin Stefanski Reveals When He Will Likely Name QB Starter

The Cleveland Browns looked solid on offense when Shedeur Sanders was on the field on Friday.

The fifth-round selection already looked like the best option for the team in terms of upside, and he made a strong case for that vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Even so, like most rookies, he may not be ready to take the field in Week 1.

With that in mind, Kevin Stefanski revealed that he will most likely name a starting quarterback after this weekend’s trip to Philadelphia, according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s thinking about when to name his Week 1 starter, and will decide after this Philly trip when to announce it. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 11, 2025

As things stand now, veteran gunslinger Joe Flacco is the clear-cut favorite to get the nod, and not even Sanders’ impressive performance will likely change that.

If anything, the fact that Flacco didn’t even suit up for the game is all the more telling of the Browns’ plans for him.

The 40-year-old gives the team the best chance to compete right out of the gate, but that doesn’t mean he’s the best option for this organization.

The Browns have been looking for a franchise quarterback for more than two decades now, and a soon-to-be-41-year-old won’t be that.

Of course, the coaching staff and the front office have some jobs to protect, which is also why they likely won’t go with a first-year player as their starter.

But they need to give the rookies a legitimate chance to prove their worth, knowing that there’s a chance that any of them could turn out to be the answer to their prayers.

