Details Emerge About Blockbuster Myles Garrett, Eagles Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass rusher in the game. Some might even argue that Myles Garrett is the best player in all of football.

However, as good as he is, the team could’ve still moved on from him at a reasonable price. And if the Philadelphia Eagles were truly interested in giving up three first-round picks for his services, that’s a move the Browns just had to make.

Even so, that was never the case. As much as the Eagles were, in fact, interested in the former Defensive Player of the Year, team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that those reports about their offer weren’t true at all:

“Did the Eagles really offer multiple first round picks for Myles Garrett at the trade deadline? Despite Eagles GM Howie Roseman not dispelling the rumors, there’s zero truth to the rumors, a league source tells Cleveland.com. Reports circulated on social media in the week leading up to Tuesday’s deadline that the Eagles were prepared to give up as many as three first-round picks for the future Hall of Famer. But they never made such an offer,” Cabot said.

It was hard to believe that a savvy general manager like Howie Roseman would ever consider giving up that much for any player, even Myles Garrett. He usually ends up on the winning end of a trade, which rarely happens whenever you give up three first-round selections.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman on his reported interest in trading for Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett: “When there’s opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we’re not going to sit on our hands. You don’t have great success without taking great risks. … We can’t be… pic.twitter.com/AFgcNgGMf3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2025

Also, a great player as Garrett is, GM Andrew Berry had to take that offer if it was on the table. Otherwise, he should’ve just lost his job then and there.

Trading Garrett would clearly take a big toll on the defensive line, and it would also come with a big dead cap hit. Still, it’s not like having Garrett anchoring the defense has done a lot to help this ever-struggling team win football games or get to the playoffs, and these rumors will surface again in the offseason.

