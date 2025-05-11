Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About Criticism

The Cleveland Browns drew plenty of praise for most of the draft picks they made.

Even though many fans wanted Travis Hunter, moving back in the first round and landing additional draft capital was a great move.

Nevertheless, there were still some concerns regarding their third-round selection.

Landing Dillon Gabriel, who was projected to be available in the fifth or maybe even the sixth round, was a bit of a head-scratcher.

The move sparked even more controversy once the Browns took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Still, the former Oregon star is unbothered by the doubters.

When asked about the narrative around him, Gabriel argued that he didn’t care about the naysayers, and he vowed to prove them wrong with his work ethic and improvement:

“I have nothing to say to the critics. You know, for me, everyone has an opinion and is right to have their own opinion and can speak on how they feel. […] I would not be here if I listened to other people. So, for me, it’s listening to the right people – coaches, getting better every single day and controlling what you can. When you get in between those white lines, dominating the moment, maximizing the moment, being present,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel is quite an accomplished player at the collegiate level.

He leaves college football with several impressive records, and he’s been productive with multiple teams and with different coaching staffs.

Then again, he was never projected to be a starter at the next level, and he’s seen mostly as a backup.

He’s older than the average rookie quarterback, isn’t very tall, and he’s left-handed, all of which have sparked doubts about his ability to get the job done at the next level.

Even so, the Browns reportedly fell in love with him and his tape early in the process, and we’ve seen players outperform their draft stock multiple times in the past.

