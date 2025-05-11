Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are moving in a different direction at quarterback.

Even if Deshaun Watson didn’t get hurt, it seemed like the team was ready to cut the cord on that failed experiment.

Nevertheless, he’s still under contract, and he will continue to be a Browns player until otherwise.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up on Watson’s recovery and progress.

He claimed that he was doing better, and he added that he was also doing well in the meeting room:

“He’s working really hard,” Stefanski said, also noting that Watson is out of his walking boot. “Doing a nice job in his rehab. Doing a great job in the meeting room as well.”

Watson has posted a series of cryptic messages on social media that seem to address his critics.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the team had made a big mistake by trading for him.

Even so, as harsh as that statement might be, and as much as the team has to defend its players, it’s hard to disagree with his statement.

Watson has been a major distraction for the organization, and the numbers haven’t been good at all.

The Browns have failed to compete at the highest level with him at the helm, and some have called that trade either the worst or one of the worst in pro sports history.

Watson is most likely to be out for the whole season, and the Browns will have to get by with any of their four potential starting quarterbacks.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Raves About Promising Browns Rookie