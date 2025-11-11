Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Gets Nominated For Notable Rookie Award

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

Things aren’t going well for the Cleveland Browns, and one of the biggest reasons is the performance of quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He isn’t achieving what fans want, resulting in a disappointing record.

Despite that, Gabriel was recently nominated for a notable rookie award.

“Browns QB Dillon Gabriel has been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week Award,” Camryn Justice wrote on X.

For Week 10, Gabriel is up against Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints, TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots, Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jalon Walker of the Atlanta Falcons and Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks.

The announcement comes days after the Browns suffered arguably their worst loss of the season against the New York Jets. Following that defeat, fans renewed their demand that Gabriel be replaced by Shedeur Sanders, but it isn’t clear if head coach Kevin Stefanski will make that change anytime soon.

Stefanski remains committed to Gabriel, even as the losses continue. He is giving him opportunity after opportunity to prove that he’s capable of being a starting QB in the NFL, but many others feel he isn’t prepared for that role.

This season, Gabriel has 869 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 58.6 percent of his attempts to go along with 17 sacks. The Browns have won one of his five starts.

Like many young NFL players, Gabriel has promise, but many fans believe he isn’t delivering, and some are likely quite surprised by his nomination for this award.

Browns Nation