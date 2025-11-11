Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Insider Reveals Big Update About Possible Browns QB Change

Insider Reveals Big Update About Possible Browns QB Change

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will continue to start Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. The rookie hasn’t looked good in his first five starts, and all the concerns scouts and fans seemed to have about him have been noticeable.

However, though they have no plans to alter that course right now, insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed a big update about a possible QB change, and it could involve Deshaun Watson.

“They’re not in a huge, huge rush to drag Dillon out of there. Now you’ve got Deshaun Watson that’s going to be factored into this, potentially. I would say they’ll give Dillon a number of more starts,” Cabot said.

The Browns surprised many when they selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some scouts had major concerns about his lack of size and arm strength.

Some scouts reportedly had him as a later-round pick, while some teams didn’t seem to have him on their boards. He was always projected as an NFL backup at best.

Then, the Browns added Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, making both picks even more questionable. It looks like one was a head coach’s decision, and the other was an ownership/GM selection.

In addition, Watson can have his practice window opened at any time as he works his way back from multiple Achilles injuries. However, the Browns have not shown any real indication that they will do so.

As of now, Sanders doesn’t seem remotely close to playing. While he may not be ready to operate an NFL-caliber offense at this point in his development, it’s hard to believe he would do much worse than what Gabriel is giving the Browns right now.

Browns Nation