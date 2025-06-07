Browns Nation

Saturday, June 7, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Shows Off Dance Moves In Viral Video

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an intriguing quarterback battle as two rookies compete for the spotlight.

Shedeur Sanders entered with considerable fanfare, while Dillon Gabriel arrived with less attention but equal determination to prove his worth at the professional level.

Gabriel recently captured attention for reasons that had nothing to do with football or the ongoing quarterback competition.

His relationship with longtime fiancée Zoe Caswell became a viral sensation after the couple shared a playful dance video on social media.

“BROWNS ROOKIE QUARTERBACK DILLON GABRIEL’S LATEST TIKTOK HAS GONE VIRAL,” MLFootball shared.

The video sparked mixed reactions from fans across social media platforms.

One supporter questioned Gabriel’s priorities, writing, “If my QB is doing tiktok thirst traps before his first nfl snap we’re not making the playoffs bro.”

Another fan mocked his leadership approach, commenting, “Man, this is how he plans to lead the locker room. Come boys, huddle, ‘Ou, Ou, Ouuu.'”

Others included jokes about Gabriel’s height and criticism of his decision to post such content.

One fan bluntly stated, “He turned in his man card on that one.”

Behind the viral moment lies a genuine love story that began in middle school.

Gabriel and Caswell’s relationship developed over the years, officially starting during their junior year of high school.

Caswell supported Gabriel throughout his six-year college career, attending games and celebrating milestones.

The couple reached another milestone when Gabriel proposed just one day after his Oregon debut in September 2024.

When the Cleveland Browns selected Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft, Caswell celebrated alongside his family, marking another chapter in their enduring partnership.

While fans debate his social media presence, Gabriel continues preparing for the upcoming season and the challenge of establishing himself in Cleveland’s quarterback room.

Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football.

