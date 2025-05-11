Dillon Gabriel Shuts Down Reporter’s Question For Trying To ‘Divide The Team’

Cleveland Browns fans have gotten their first taste of third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during rookie minicamp this week, and the Oregon standout showed impressive leadership and accuracy during his few days on the field.

He was particularly impressive during his work with the media, where he displayed poise, confidence, and positivity while handling a question a reporter brought up that he believes is aimed at trying to “divide the team.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared a clip of Gabriel’s media session from minicamp on X, and he had an assertive response when asked how he’ll handle the scrutiny and coverage of him and fellow rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

“The more questions I get asked like that, the more it just divides the team. We have a room full of guys — Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is,” said Gabriel. “But also a team you want to be a part of,” Gabriel said.

#Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on how he’ll handle he scrutiny and coverage of him and Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/AnOOzRmJIN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 10, 2025

Sanders is obviously the bigger name of the two quarterbacks and drew all the headlines by falling from a projected top-10 pick all the way to the fifth round.

It’s hard for fans to wrap their heads around the fact that Gabriel, who was a projected Day Three pick, was selected two rounds before Sanders and will have every chance to prove he can be this team’s next franchise quarterback, just as Sanders will.

Gabriel is unfortunately going to have to get used to questions like this because the Sanders media train will constantly be breathing down his neck as long as the two share a locker room.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out, but so far, Gabriel is saying and doing all the right things.