Draft Expert Tabs Alabama OT As Ideal Pick For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ offense was a mess, to say the least, during the 2025 NFL season as the team cycled through various quarterbacks and offensive linemen. Without consistency under center and up front, the Browns predictably struggled to score every week, which doomed their season.

Shedeur Sanders remains an open question mark as the former Colorado star had his ups and downs with his starting opportunities toward the end of the regular season. Sanders showed off his tantalizing arm talent and ability to hang in the pocket in the face of pressure, but there were also several moments where he looked the part of a rookie quarterback.

It’s worth noting that Sanders often didn’t have much time to operate in the pocket as the offensive line had its struggles keeping him clean. Injuries slowed down what once was one of the best offensive linemen groupings in the league, and it appears the room could be completely different in 2026 as the entire starting group is headed for free agency.

Given the team’s cap sheet, replacing offensive linemen in free agency will be a tough ask, so the 2026 NFL Draft is their most logical route to improving the group. Cleveland’s first pick is at No. 6 overall, and they could go in several directions.

Wide receiver might make the most sense on paper, but picking a tackle that high isn’t out of the question either.

CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner revealed Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor is his top player at the position and believes he’d be a great fit for what Cleveland needs right now via The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“I will bet on a guy who’s still only 20 years old, has freakish physical tools, and, to me, has the type of balance and sort of play and body control that can translate to the tackle position in the NFL. So for all those reasons, he’s my top tackle,” Renner said.

Renner noted that picking Proctor with the No. 6 overall pick has to do with the fact that the best ones in the league have all been selected relatively high. Some argue that Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano are the top offensive linemen in the draft, but Proctor’s upside is arguably the highest given his youth, physical tools and raw strength.

It might make more sense for the Browns to take a more proven prospect in Mauigo and Fano, but if Proctor does end up meeting his potential, then he could be a stalwart at the position for years to come.

Cleveland needs to hit on their draft picks to turn things around, so Proctor should at least be in consideration come draft day.

NEXT:

Analyst Questions Browns’ Commitment To Shedeur Sanders